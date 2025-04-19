Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch share more than just Irish heritage—their careers became intertwined when Lyra captured the NXT Women’s Championship from Lynch during Night One of NXT Halloween Havoc 2023.

Since then, Lynch has stepped away from WWE television, having last appeared in May 2024. Her absence has fueled speculation among fans about a possible return at WrestleMania 41, potentially reigniting a rivalry with Lyra, who now holds the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

During a recent interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show with hosts David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide, Lyra was asked whether there was any chance Becky could return for a high-profile showdown at the biggest event of the year.

Lyra didn’t give much away, but she praised Lynch’s ability to stay unpredictable.

“One thing about Becky—she plays things very close to the vest,” Valkyria said. “It doesn’t matter who’s asking, if she doesn’t want you to know what’s next, you’re not going to find out. Becky’s always going to keep you guessing.”

While rumors swirl about Lynch’s next move, Lyra is focused on her immediate future. She’s set to team up with Bayley at WrestleMania 41 in a bid to dethrone Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Whether or not “The Man” returns to the spotlight at The Grandest Stage of Them All, her presence continues to loom large over Valkyria’s journey.

As noted, reports began surfacing on Friday evening claiming Becky Lynch’s WWE return is imminent, as she’s currently in Las Vegas this weekend.