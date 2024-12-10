Lyra Valkyria made a strong impact on the December 9 edition of RAW, advancing in the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

In a first-round match, Valkyria faced off against Zelina Vega and Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat bout.

The finish came when Valkyria broke up a pin attempt by Vega on Nile. She then delivered her signature Nightwing maneuver to Nile, before pinning her for the victory.

Valkyria will now go on to face the winner of a Triple Threat match between Kairi Sane, Natalya, and Alba Fyre in the second round of the tournament.

