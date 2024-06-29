Lyra Valkyria is an overnight success.

Even if it took ten years to get there.

The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion surfaced on social media on Saturday morning to comment on the 10-year anniversary of her pro wrestling debut.

“It all started 10 years ago today for me,” Valkyria wrote as the caption to a post on X acknowledging the milestone. “It takes 10 years to become an overnight success.”

She would go on to vow to grab the briefcase and win the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match, which she recently qualified for with a victory in a triple-threat qualifier bout, at the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event next weekend.

Valkyria continued, “But grabbing that Money in the Bank briefcase in Toronto next week will just take one perfect moment!”

WWE Money In The Bank 2024 goes down next Saturday, July 6 from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.