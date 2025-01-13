WWE history will be made tonight.

Ahead of the sophomore installment of WWE Raw on Netflix, which goes down live tonight, Monday, January 13, 2025 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, WWE has looked back at the road to the history-making crowning of the first-ever WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

Tonight’s show will feature the finals of the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament, where either Lyra Valkyria or Dakota Kai will become the inaugural WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

Heading into the history-making showdown, former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria commented on the big match this evening.

“There is no second place in what we do,” she wrote via X. “Today, Dakota Kai and I make history, but there will only be one ‘first ever’.”

Additionally, Dakota Kai surfaced on social media with a statement about tonight’s historical showdown. She wrote the following via X:

I’ve been about WWE for 7 and a half years. This has been my dream for as long as I can remember, way back when I was practicing DDTs on my lil bro in the lounge (don’t try this at home, lol). With each opportunity to win a singles championship over the years, I’ve given my all every time… even if I fell short, every time. I don’t want to say ‘failure isn’t an option’ because failure has been a part of my story and I’ve learned from it. I hope to make you all proud.

