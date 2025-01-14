On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, Penta made his official WWE debut.

During the show, the former AEW wrestler defeated Chad Gable in a hard-fought battle.

Following the show, the wrestling world took to Twitter to react to Penta’s WWE debut.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Felicidades carnal ❤️ Sin dudarlo MI LUCHADOR FAVORITO!

Te mereces todo lo mejor por todo lo que has trabajado, el LUCHADOR #1.

Soy muy orgulloso de ser tu hermano y ver como has logrado todos tus sueños, TE AMO ❤️ y 👌🏻MIEDO. pic.twitter.com/SvHVhEz72L — REY FENIX👑MexaKing (@ReyFenixMx) January 14, 2025

Back in March, Penta and I got to wrestle eachother one on one for the first time. After spending years going at it as a tag team, ALL AROUND THE WORLD. This short doc was put together after that match and I sat on it for months, wondering if I was going to share with the world… pic.twitter.com/hBQGWH6n3k — Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) January 14, 2025

Maaaaaan…Penta v Gable was PHENOMENAL. Thrilled to see Penta’s upcoming run & a reminder that Gable has been magnificent for a long time. #RawOnNetflix — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) January 14, 2025

Me watching that post match Penta promo pic.twitter.com/2FiwjMuKk6 — ALLIE KATCH アリー・キャッチ (@AllieKATCH) January 14, 2025

I’m proud when my friend achieves his dreams… I REALLY AM! Orgullosa de ser Mexicana! 🇲🇽 — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) January 14, 2025

Hermano — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) January 14, 2025

I miss him and wish him the best. — Alex Abrahantes (@TheHypeManAlex) January 14, 2025

I am SO SO incredibly happy and proud for my friend. Representation matters. 🇲🇽0M Listen to the fans! !!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/NJ1IN2IwLD — Jose The Assistant ™ 🦇 (@JoseAssistant) January 14, 2025

Cero Miedo 💀 — A.J. FRANCI$ 💰 (@AJFrancis410) January 14, 2025

Also on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix, Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai in the finals of the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament to become the inaugural champion

In a “Digital Exclusive” following the show, Valkyria commented on her big win. She said,

“I did it. I did that. I got drafted to Monday Night Raw, I worked my way through an entire tournament of women. I am the first-ever [Women’s Intercontinental Champion]. I have dreamed about making a moment like this, carving out of own little piece of history. There’s only ever one first-ever. My name is now in the history books. I’m the Women’s Intercontinental Champion.”

Valkyria added, “Being the Intercontinental Champion has always meant that you are the best when it comes to what happens between those ropes. That’s what I want this championship to mean, being the absolute best when it comes to the ring. That means that I am shaping what that looks like, what it looks like for the Women’s Division as the Women’s Intercontinental Champion. So what that means is I’m prepared to take on absolutely anyone. To be the champion at a time when, and I say this from the bottom of my heart, the women’s division right now is the best that it has ever been, ever, so I’m prepared for any challenger, anytime. It’s Rumble season, it’s ’Mania season. People are as hungry as they’ve ever been. I’m ready for anything. I’m ready to start my reign as the Women’s Intercontinental Champion.”