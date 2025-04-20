Lyra Valkyria is excited for her performance tonight on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

During a recent interview with Joel Pearl of Fightful.com this weekend, the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion noted that she’s excited for her special ring gear for WrestleMania 41 Sunday.

Additionally, Valkyria mentioned that if she were to ever be allowed to have a special performance for her ring walk music at “The Show of Shows,” she would want Evanescence or Nightwish to be the band that plays her out.

“I don’t know. I’m very excited for the gear I have,” she began. “I don’t know, how is it going to work with all the smoke in my entrance and the lightning. There is a lot going on.”

Valkyria continued, “I don’t even know what the possibilities would be.”

When asked about which band she would want to play her to the ring one year at a WrestleMania, she noted, “Oh, Nightwish or Evanescence.”

As noted, Valkyria will be joined by a special surprise tag-team partner tonight at WrestleMania 41 Sunday, when she challenges Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WrestleMania 41 results coverage.