Congratulations are in order for another happy pro wrestling couple.

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion and current WWE main roster Superstar Lyra Valkyria surfaced on social media this week with some exciting personal news.

In a post on the official Instagram page of independent pro wrestler LJ Cleary, whom Valkyria has been in a relationship with for ten years, Cleary shared photos and announced that he and Valkyria are engaged to be married.

“10 years together celebrated by getting engaged to the person I will be spending the rest of my life with, and she is the love of mine,” he wrote as the caption to a pair of photos.

The first shows the two together with Valkyria showing off the ring. The second shows how Cleary proposed, which was spelling out “Will you marry me?” in rose petals on their bed.

Congratulations to LJ Cleary and Lyra Valkyria on the exciting news.