Lyra Valkyria had a rough night in the office on Saturday in St. Louis.

The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion successfully retained her title with an impressive, hard-earned victory over fellow Irish women’s wrestling standout, Becky Lynch, at the WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event on May 10.

Following a lengthy back-and-forth battle, Valkyria and Lynch engaged in a series of back-and-forth pin attempts with roll-ups and reversals. It was during this sequence that Valkyria seemed to catch a boot from Lynch right on the tip of her nose. She immediately grabbed her nose and seemed to be bleeding from it and in incredible pain.

Michael Cole even outright mentioned on commentary that Valkyria may have suffered a broken nose.

As soon as Valkyria scored the win, she grabbed her face and covered up, as Lynch began a post-match attack.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Lyra Valkyria’s injury status continues to surface.