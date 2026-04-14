Lyra Valkyria is ready for WrestleMania.

Ahead of WrestleMania 42 this weekend in Las Vegas, the women’s wrestling star spoke with TMZ’s ‘Inside The Ring’ for an in-depth interview (see video below).

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar offered advice to Lola Vice following her recent NXT Women’s title victory, and addressed the on-air relationship between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On what advice she would give Lola Vice after winning the NXT Women’s title: “Not to get comfortable, I guess, and to… keep working, and like, the hard work only really begins when you’re at the top, because then it’s easy to- when you’ve got a point to prove and you’re trying to prove you’re the best, it’s easy to have that fire in you. But then when people are looking at you, just expecting you to be the best as the champion, that’s when it’s really hard. So I’ve been in the ring with Lola, obviously she’s a star. You just look at her and you can see it. We knew it was only going to be a matter of time before she held that title and she’s been working and grafting down there, and she’s in Mexico, and she’s everywhere. I was actually quite happy to see her get her moment, because she was in the title contention when I was in NXT, and we’re two years on now. So I think that it must have meant so much to her to finally conquer the mountain. So I’m very happy for her, and I hope that I one day see her in the ring again.”

On the relationship between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss: “Charlotte and Alexa could end up being a threat to each other because I don’t think they have a genuine friendship. I think they’ve got two big egos and I think they’re friends of convenience, and I think they use each other and their friendship is surface level, and that is the difference between what they have and what me and Bayley have, and that’s going to make the biggest difference when it comes to those titles.”

Lyra Valkyria & Bayley are scheduled to square off against Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, The Bella Twins and The Irresistible Forces for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team titles at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.