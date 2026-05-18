Lyra Valkyria believes the upcoming John Cena Classic could end up being a breakout moment for WWE’s next rising star.

At WWE Backlash, John Cena officially announced the launch of the John Cena Classic, a new showcase-style tournament that will feature both WWE main roster and WWE NXT talent competing in singles matches.

In a unique twist, fans will vote on the overall standout performer of the tournament, regardless of wins and losses.

Speaking with Soundsphere Magazine, Lyra Valkyria shared her excitement for the concept and admitted she immediately thought about how special the opportunity would have been during her own NXT run.

“When I watched Cena announce this upcoming tournament, I was like, wow, if I was still in NXT, I would have been… you know, like, such an exciting time,” she said. “Especially with all the talent, like you just said in NXT, you know, I feel like it just could be anyone’s chance to really make themselves the next big thing.”

That possibility is what has Valkyria especially intrigued heading into the tournament.

“So I’m really excited for this tournament, and to see who’s going to, like, stand out, and who’s going to step up,” she added. “To get to be a part of it as well, that would be very cool.”