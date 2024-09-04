Lyra Valkyria is ready for the beginning of the tournament to crown the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

Ahead of the launch of the tourney on today’s episode at Noon Eastern Time, which features Valkyria going one-on-one against IYO SKY in first round action, the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion shared her thoughts on the introduction of a WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

“It’s a huge opportunity,” Valkyria said. “Obviously, we’ve just seen the men’s tournament, so I’ve had my eyes on that. I’m sure everyone has. Those matches are doing like a million views every week. It’s a really interesting challenge because in a regular match you might see you have a lot more time to feel your opponent out or wear them down to hit your signature moves, but in a speed match you’ve got three minutes to get the job done. So, it’s just a whole different concept.”

She also teased some big potential upsets in the tourney.

“It’s a really cool platform, especially with a whole new title for women to fight for,” she said. “Who knows? You could see some women step up that find that the rules of a speed match suit them better and maybe we’ll see some upsets in this tournament. Maybe we see a champion that we’d never expect.”

