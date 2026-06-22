Lyra Valkyria’s frustrations finally boiled over on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

The show featured a high-stakes WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match, with champions Paige and Brie Bella putting their titles on the line against the team of Bayley and Valkyria.

Despite a strong effort from the challengers, it was Valkyria who ended up on the losing side of the finish. Paige scored the decisive pinfall victory over Valkyria, allowing the champions to retain their titles.

What happened after the match may prove to be even more significant than the loss itself.

As Bayley attempted to console her partner and encourage her to move past the setback, Valkyria snapped. In a shocking turn of events, she attacked Bayley, seemingly bringing their partnership to an abrupt end and signaling a major shift in her WWE career.

The fallout continued backstage, where Jackie Redmond attempted to get comments from Valkyria regarding her actions. However, Valkyria refused to address the situation and walked away without offering any explanation for her attack.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/22/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.