Lyra Valkyria has been carrying the Irish women’s wrestling torch proudly in WWE since “The Man” Becky Lynch took a hiatus from the scene.

During a recent interview with Video Games Chronicle, the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion spoke about her desire to see the company bring a premium live event to Ireland.

“I’d absolutely love to see a PLE in Ireland,” Valkyria stated. “Anywhere in Dublin.”

Valkyria added, “Though the 3Arena is always going to mean so much to me since that’s where I went to see WWE when I was younger.”

The last time WWE ran the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland was for a non-televised live event back on June 29, 2023.