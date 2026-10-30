Independent wrestling standout LJ Cleary has announced that he will be sidelined for an extended period after suffering an injury that requires surgery.

The 27-year-old Irish wrestler, who is engaged to WWE Raw Superstar Lyra Valkyria, revealed on social media on Friday, October 30, that he expects to be out of action for approximately nine to twelve months.

Cleary did not disclose the specific nature of the injury but acknowledged that the setback comes at a particularly disappointing time in his career.

“Absolutely breaks my heart to have to post this. As of this morning I’ve been diagnosed with an injury that requires surgery and will have me out for 9-12 months.

“There’s never a good time to get hurt, but it particularly stings right now as I was on the roll of my career, having the best year of my career as a whole with some big things lined up.”

Despite the unfortunate news, Cleary remained optimistic about his recovery and eventual return to professional wrestling.

“But this is the nature of the game, thank you for everyone that’s ever supported me up till now, this is a minor speed bump in the grand scheme of this beautiful life

“See you all soon.”

Cleary has enjoyed a successful 2026, making appearances for both Ring of Honor and TNA Wrestling. Most recently, he competed in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at TNA Bound For Glory earlier this month.

Originally from Ireland and now residing in the United States, Cleary has also competed internationally for Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan and made an appearance for New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2024.

He participated in a WWE tryout in 2025, adding to his experience across several major wrestling promotions.

Based on the recovery timeline provided, Cleary could potentially return to the ring during the summer of 2027, although his absence could extend into October or November of next year.

We wish Cleary a full and speedy recovery.