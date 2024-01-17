The NXT Women’s Championship match for the first WWE NXT premium live event of the year is set.

Former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez emerged victorious in the Fatal-4-Way that included Kiana James, Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley after the 20-Woman Battle Royal With A Twist main event on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

With the win, Perez will move on to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

This week’s NXT on USA show went off the air with Valkyria coming out to stare down Perez from the aisle as the commentators promoted their contract signing for their title tilt at NXT Vengeance Day 2024 on next week’s show.

Also announced for NXT Vengeance Day is Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT World Championship, Oba Femi vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship and the finals of the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament.