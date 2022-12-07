Lyra Valkyria is set to debut on next week’s post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT.

We noted last week how WWE aired a new “coming soon” teaser vignette for the former Aoife Valkyrie of NXT UK. A second vignette aired on tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT, where Valkyria announced that she will officially arrive next Tuesday night.

“According to legend, the Morrigan would take the form of a crow,” Valkyria said in the new vignette. “She would foretell who would be victorious in a battle. I have earned a feather for every battle I’ve won. There comes a time when a bird stops circling its prey, when it should be swift and decisive. This is my home now. Next week, I descend on NXT. Prepare to witness the rise of Lyra Valkyria.”

There’s no word yet on who Valkyria will wrestle next week.

For those who missed last week’s vignette, Valkyria said, “As a child I would watch the sky, watching the birds as they leave Ireland for a new place, for a new life. Now I have left my homeland, channeling the spirit of The Morrígan, and as my old feathers fall to the ground, new feathers emerge stronger. Who you once knew has shape-shifted to a new form, and is ready for a new battleground. Prepare yourself for Lyra Valkyria.”

The Dublin, Ireland native signed with WWE in January 2020 following a successful run on the UK indies. She made her WWE debut with a win over Amale at the January 17, 2020 NXT UK TV tapings. She worked a few non-televised NXT live events in the United States the following month, defeating Aliyah on February 14, 2020, in Tampa. She was undefeated in her first 9 NXT UK matches until losing to Meiko Satomura on the April 29, 2021 episode. Her last match was a No DQ win over Jinny on the August 28, 2021 NXT UK episode.

WWE filed to trademark the “Lyra Valkyria” name back in mid-October.

