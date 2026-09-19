M By Elegance says the group around her has been central to her rise in TNA Wrestling.

Speaking with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the TNA Knockouts Television Champion reflected on joining The Elegance Brand and the success that followed.

“I do not think I’m holding this title if I’m not in The Elegance Brand.”

The former Maggie Lee has since become a two-time TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion and captured the promotion’s new television championship.

“I want this to be a wrestler’s title.”

M named Jada Stone, Gabby Forza, Zoey Cannon, Heather By Elegance and wrestlers from WWE NXT among the challengers she would welcome. She said her goal is to elevate the championship until fans view it with the same respect as the TNA X-Division Championship.

The champion retained the title over Harley Hudson on Thursday’s broadcast. WrestlingHeadlines has complete results from the September 17 episode of TNA iMPACT.

Original source: Fightful’s interview with M By Elegance.