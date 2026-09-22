Mac Davis took exception to the idea that GCW is responsible for bringing viewers to JCW. During the official JCW Lunacy 99 post-show, he argued that the visiting wrestlers benefit from JCW’s audience as well.

The discussion came amid the GCW involvement in JCW’s ongoing wrestling storyline. Davis said Brett Lauderdale had talked about bringing views to the show during backstage interviews, a suggestion Davis felt undervalued the people already working in JCW.

“If anybody’s getting a rub, it’s you guys getting a rub from JCW.”

Davis emphasized the effort put in by JCW’s roster and staff. He said his objection was not to GCW performers appearing on the program, but to what he saw as an assumption that the relationship primarily benefited JCW.

Earlier in the exchange, co-host Jeff Lane praised the visiting wrestlers for generating a hostile reaction and doing their job as heels.

The comments were part of JCW’s own post-show discussion of the crossover. Neither host presented audience figures establishing which promotion had contributed more viewers.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the JCW Lunacy 99 post-show, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.