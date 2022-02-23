2K issued the following today:

WWE® 2K22 PARTNERS WITH MACHINE GUN KELLY

Renowned musician and actor adds Executive Soundtrack Producer and playable character to his list of accolades

2K today announced Machine Gun Kelly is officially the Executive Soundtrack Producer for WWE® 2K22. A longtime WWE fan and multitalented music, film and fashion sensation, Machine Gun Kelly will also appear as a playable character, available in a post-launch downloadable WWE 2K22 content pack*.

“Machine Gun Kelly has been an integral part of the WWE family for more than a decade including performances at WrestleMania and Tribute to the Troops, soundtracking our premium live events with his music, and making frequent storyline appearances on WWE programming over the years,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. “He has curated a unique soundtrack for WWE 2K22 that includes not only his own music but a diverse array of artists from The Weeknd to KennyHoopla. The 12-track soundtrack is the perfect complement to this edition’s enhanced gameplay.”

In addition to his roles as Executive Soundtrack Producer and playable character, Machine Gun Kelly also appears in multiple WWE 2K22 marketing campaign videos, interacting with WWE Legend The Undertaker and an array of other colorful Superstars.

The official WWE 2K22 track list, hand-picked by Machine Gun Kelly, includes:

* Machine Gun Kelly – “Concert for Aliens;”

* Machine Gun Kelly ft. YUNGBLUD & Bert McCracken – “Body Bag;”

* Wu Tang Clan – “Protect Ya Neck;”

* Motorhead – “Iron Fist;”

* Poppy – “Say Cheese” (Live NXT version);

* Royal Blood – “Typhoons;”

* Bring Me The Horizon – “Happy Song;”

* The Weeknd – “Heartless;”

* Turnstile – “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind;”

* Asking Alexandria – “The Final Episode (Let’s Change the Channel);”

* KennyHoopla – “Hollywood Sucks.”

For more details on the latest innovations coming to WWE 2K22, check out the full Ringside Report #1. WWE 2K22 will be available on March 11, 2022**.

For more information on WWE 2K22, visit the game’s official website, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WWE2K22 or subscribe on YouTube.

Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

*Exact date of content availability yet to be announced. WWE 2K22 required to use DLC content. DLC purchase necessary.

**WWE 2K22 Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Bundle will be available March 11, 2022. WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition will be available on March 8, 2022.