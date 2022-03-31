Madame Tussauds has revealed four new wax statues of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

As seen in the video below, “Movie Star” Rock is at the museum in Hollywood, “The People’s Champ” Rock is at the museum in New York City, “Action Icon” Rock is featured at the Orlando museum, and “Founder of Teremana Tequila” Rock is located at the Las Vegas museum, complete with a full-on Teremana experience.

Rock tweeted about the new wax statues and said he was blown away. You can see his comments below.

Madame Tussauds previously had Rock statues in London and Beijing, and before that there were statues of the WWE-version of The Great One, but these are new and improved wax statues of The Rock.

You can find full details on how to plan your visit to the museums via the Madame Tussauds website.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the video of Rock’s new wax statues below:

Blown away🤯🙏🏾

WORLD’s GREATEST WAX MUSEUM @TussaudsUSA creates FOUR NEW ROCK WAX STATUES across the USA!



🎞HOLLYWOOD

“Movie Star”



🍎NEW YORK

“The People’s Champ”



🌞ORLANDO

“Action Icon”



🎰LAS VEGAS

“Founder of Teremana”

* complete with a full on @Teremana experience😉🥃 pic.twitter.com/hrcpWKJ1HW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 31, 2022

