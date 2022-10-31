The latest guest to be interviewed on the WWE Deutschland program was company star Madcapp Moss, who discussed a number of industry-related subjects, including how he felt winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at this past April’s WrestleMania 38 premium live event. Check out Moss’s full thoughts on the victory in the highlights below.

How special it was for him to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal:

Unbelievably special [Madcap said of his André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal win] and you know, I had mentioned that Finn Balor and I were really close and he was the one I actually last eliminated to win so that was an added bonus on top. Just André himself is one of the biggest, absolute biggest legends in the world really, let alone this industry. Just so well known, even to this day.

Calls the victory the biggest moment of his career so far:

Yeah, he was a movie star, just larger than life and so to be able to win a trophy with his name on it but also have the superstars that have come before me and won it and it has a strong lineage of really good winners and so to be able to add that to my résumé, I think it’s the biggest moment in my career so far and that whole weekend, that WrestleMania weekend was just an unbelievable weekend man. The fans and all three nights for SmackDown and both nights of WrestleMania and the performance that the superstars put on, it was definitely one to remember and for me personally, one I’ll never forget.

