Madcap Moss, who is currently a member of the SmackDown” roster, won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal earlier this year. It used to take place at WrestleMania, but in 2021 and 2022, it aired on SmackDown.

Although Moss followed Happy Corbin to the ring at WrestleMania 38, he has not yet experienced his “WrestleMania” moment. During an appearance on “WWE Deutschland,” Moss named the wrestler he would choose to face at WrestleMania 39 if given the opportunity.

"It feels like he is his own performer that is, every little movement he makes, every face he makes, you know, the way he talks is unique to him and it feels like a unique performance each and every week," Moss said. "I think he's firing on all cylinders and I don't think there is anyone who is more entertaining than Sami Zayn right now."

