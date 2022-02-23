Madcap Moss is said to be doing OK after taking the rough inverted Alabama Slam bump from Drew McIntyre in their Falls Count Anywhere match at WWE Elimination Chamber last Saturday.

There was a lot of concern over Moss’ status but PWInsider and Fightful Select report that Moss underwent a series of tests since returning to the United States to get his neck checked out, and he passed them all. Moss is now good to go in terms of moving forward and performing for the company.

It was noted that there were several people within WWE who were amazed at the fact that Moss insisted he was fine after the bout.

Moss reportedly apologized to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, McIntyre and producers after the match, and everyone went over the spot to make sure it wouldn’t happen again.

There was no heat on McIntyre as the feeling was that the bad bump was not his fault, and he’s considered to be a safe worker. Moss is reportedly eager to prove this was an outlier.

McIntyre is expected to face Happy Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 38, and Moss will likely have some sort of role in that match.

Stay tuned for more.

