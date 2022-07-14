WWE star and former 24/7 champion Madcapp Moss recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on Paul Heyman calling him a future main event act for the company. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Responds to Paul Heyman calling him a future main eventer:

“The analytical side of me that might be skeptical of, maybe I’m just hyping myself up in my head a little too much, maybe I’m not as good as I think I am… those go out the window when you’ve got someone like Paul Heyman [saying that], who is an absolute legend in so many ways. As a performer, as a promoter, as a judge of talent in this industry, and when he’s saying those things about me, going out of his way to say those things about me, it gives me a vote of confidence that I am on the right track, and I can do all of those things with the best of them.”

Says Heyman’s praise has motivated him:

“It also motivates me to make him live up to his word, and part of that is because I just want to prove him right, and I appreciate him saying that, but he’s also a big reason I’m in the position that I am today. He was a big part of getting me an opportunity on ‘Raw’ at the beginning of 2020, and so I owe Paul for that, and want to prove him right in a number of ways.”

