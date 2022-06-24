WWE star Madcap Moss recently joined The Power Trip After Party to give his thoughts on former 10-time world champion Brock Lesnar, who Moss believes is still underrated despite being considered an all-time great. Check out his full thoughts on The Beast in the highlights below.

Says Lesnar is still underrated despite his acclaim:

“He commands a presence, there’s no doubt man. Just a physical specimen, but yeah the attitude he has, and the confidence that he carries knowing that he can whoop anyone’s you-know-what whenever he wants, you can feel it … To me, as good as he is considered, which I think a lot of people consider him to be an all-time great in the WWE, I still think he’s underrated. I think he’s absolutely been one of the best WWE superstars of the past couple of decades in so many different ways.”

Says he would love to face Lesnar:

“We haven’t crossed paths in the ring yet, although that is something that I would love to do someday and I hope I get the chance to do.”

