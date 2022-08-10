New AEW signee Madison Rayne recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to hype up her TBS championship matchup against Jade Cargill later this evening at Quake By The Lake, as well as discuss a number of different topics, including her goals to help improve the still growing women’s division. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she hopes to improve the AEW women’s division:

“As I’ve thought about, what does the term ‘coach’ mean and what can I do to elevate this already incredibly talented group of women at AEW, my hope is that, I hear a lot of people say, ‘promo work or mic work is such a pain point’ or there is so much they still want to learn to cultivate within themselves or their character and that is my hope.”

Says she always thought her character work and promo work was her strong suit:

“I feel throughout my career, that was one of my strong suits, being able to dive into this character and have fun with it. If I can help other women, or any talent, feel more comfortable holding a microphone and getting the words out and hiding the fact that we’re shaking holding the microphone, if we can be the duck on top of the water who is calm, cool, and collected, even if our feet are [paddling] under the water. That’s one of the big things that is at the top of my priority list in terms of being able to help because I feel it’s maybe one of the stronger points in my career.”

