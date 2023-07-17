Madison Rayne has been with AEW since last August as a coach in addition to wrestling for both AEW and ROH, with her last match at an ROH taping on April 7. In June, it was revealed that Rayne had been sidelined with a foot injury.

While speaking at a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, Rayne confirmed the injury. Here are the highlights:

The injury:

“My most recent Ring of Honor match, fun fact about this photo, this was moments before I broke my foot, which is why I’ve been out of commission for the last three months. But fingers crossed, I’ll be back in the ring soon,” Rayne said.

Potentially working All In at Wembley Stadium:

“You guys, I want Madison at Wembley. I’m doing everything I can to get myself cleared to be back in the ring before Wembley. I miss those trips to the UK. I miss the fans over there,” she said.

Her AEW status:

“I am still in AEW. I am recovering from injury that I sustained back in April. Hopefully, I will be cleared soon to get back in the ring. But yes, in the meantime, I am still coaching, I am still doing several things backstage, growing into new positions within the company, loving every second of it. Love my job, love where I am in my career right now, and fingers crossed, within the next few weeks, I will be cleared to get back in the ring,” Rayne said.

