Former IMPACT superstar Madison Rayne recently spoke to WrestleZone to discuss a number of different topics following her retirement from pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Discusses how she would like to be remembered:

“The opportunities that I’ve been given, I’d like to think I’ve been given all of them because I worked hard and I was easy to work with. And so, I’d like to think that that would be part of my legacy, that I was easy to work with, that I was someone that everybody enjoyed being in the ring and in the locker room with, that I was somebody who was giving,” Rayne said. “I’ll never ever forget my first night at TNA, having my tryout match against Awesome Kong and it was when she was doing the ‘Awesome Kong challenge’ and these local and independent women were coming in. They were getting three or four-minute matches, not much offense, and not much of an opportunity. But she made sure that I had enough time and enough opportunity in that match to really shine. And so that’s something that I’ve always carried with me and I hope that’s something that other women who I’ve worked with feel that I’ve done too.”

Say she hopes IMPACT inducts her into their Hall of Fame:

“If IMPACT Wrestling wanted to put me in the Hall Of Fame in 2021, I’m sure that wouldn’t be an awful way to put a bow on this fantastic career.”