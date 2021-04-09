Retired pro-wrestling star and former Knockouts champion Madison Rayne recently joined the Talkin Sass podcast to discuss a number of different topics, most notably whether or not she was happy with her final matchup, and if she thinks a final return could still be in order. Highlights are below.

Says she’s happy with the last match she had:

I mean I’m happy with [my] last match because Jess [Havok] and Nevaeh were in it, but you know, when you put in as many years as I did, I think in a perfect world when all of the stars align, you get to write your own happy ending, right? And I didn’t — I shouldn’t say I didn’t get to do that because IMPACT 100 percent would’ve let me but like, it was time for me to go when I went. But, I don’t know.

Says that she is retired but doesn’t rule out a potential final match:

I also swore I would never be one of those people that said, ‘I’m retired.’ ‘But I’m gonna come back again.’ ‘But now I’m retired again.’ ‘Oh maybe, but –’ I still kind of hold on to that. I never really had what I would consider my retirement match so, short-term, not gonna happen but never say never, right? Stranger things have happened in this crazy business that we love.

