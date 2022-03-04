The latest guest on Highspots Wrestling Network’s ‘Sign It Live was former five-time Knockouts champion Madison Rayne, who spoke about her favorite memory with IMPACT, which occurred five months after she gave birth to her daughter. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says a moment that stands out in her career is winning the Knockouts title shortly after becoming a mother:

One [moment from my IMPACT Wrestling career] that stands out is winning my — it would have been my fifth Knockouts Title because my daughter was five months old. So in the span of five months, I became a mother, got myself back into the gym, got myself back into the ring, the company embraced me and brought me back and I put this caveat on every time I say this. I’m sure if I’m wrong about this, someone on internet world will let me know that I’m wrong about it but I don’t know of there being a time where a female professional wrestler had a career on television, was a consistent face on weekly television, stepped away to become a mother and then came back before I did it and now, it’s almost commonplace.

How it has become commonplace for a female wrestler to have a child, then come back and succeed:

You see it a lot, you see it again in every different promotion so, for that to have been like a big moment for me and another big moment for women’s wrestling, I’ll take that little… I’ll take that little whatever it was. But yeah, coming back and five months later, winning the Knockouts Title was pretty good.

