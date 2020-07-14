Madison Rayne On What It Was Like To Work For Dixie Carter

During an appearance on Sitting Ringside With David Penzer, Madison Rayne spoke on her experience working for Dixie Carter. Here’s what she had to say:
I don’t have a bad thing to say about her. That was a time where ignorance was bliss for me. I knew bits and pieces about the rumblings of what was going on in TNA but I didn’t care about that because I got to travel. I was living my dream. My paychecks came on time, all the time. I can’t speak to that, but I was always paid. Dixie, I mean, she’s a woman so she connected with the Knockouts, and even more so when I came back after having my daughter. She, next to my parents, was my number one supporter. I will sing her praises forever and ever because she gave me my first opportunity. She let me come back under unique circumstances for my second opportunity. She let me live my dream that 12 years later, I’m still doing.
Credit: Sitting Ringside. H/T Wrestling News.
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury