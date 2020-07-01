Madman Fulton On Why He Believes He Belongs In The Main Event

During an interview with Wrestlezone, Madman Fulton spoke on why he believes he belongs at the top of the card for IMPACT. Here’s what he had to say:
Let’s put it this way—I don’t have to wait for the things that have happened, as unfortunate as they are. I don’t have to wait for those things, I’m making my own case. Those tapings were done well before any of that stuff ever happened or came out. Before any of those decisions were ever made, those matches happened and they were taped. So you know what? I’ve proven I can handle myself with or without any of those stars there. No matter where they go I will always be in this top main event level. It’s where I’ve always been and where I’ve always needed to be. IMPACT Wrestling sees that, Ace Austin sees that, and after I beat two of the top three contenders the entire world will have no choice but to see that.
You can listen to the interview below:
Credit: Wrestlezone.
- New Details on What Happened with The Velveteen Dream’s Recent Car Accident
- World Title Match and More Announced for Impact Slammiversary
- WWE NXT UK Status Update, New Releases and a Suspension, Bayley Responds to Kay Lee Ray, More
- Big Swole Wants To Bring Lil Swole To AEW, Teases Britt Baker and Deonna Purrazzo
- Renee Young Reveals New Project
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Undertaker Talks Original Vision For Feud With AJ Styles, Finding Out His Brother Had Passed, Filming The Boneyard Match Offsite
- Big News on WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea