Madman Fulton On Why He Believes He Belongs In The Main Event

During an interview with Wrestlezone, Madman Fulton spoke on why he believes he belongs at the top of the card for IMPACT. Here’s what he had to say:

Let’s put it this way—I don’t have to wait for the things that have happened, as unfortunate as they are. I don’t have to wait for those things, I’m making my own case. Those tapings were done well before any of that stuff ever happened or came out. Before any of those decisions were ever made, those matches happened and they were taped. So you know what? I’ve proven I can handle myself with or without any of those stars there. No matter where they go I will always be in this top main event level. It’s where I’ve always been and where I’ve always needed to be. IMPACT Wrestling sees that, Ace Austin sees that, and after I beat two of the top three contenders the entire world will have no choice but to see that.

You can listen to the interview below:

Credit: Wrestlezone.