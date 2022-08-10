IMPACT star Madman Fulton recently joined Ringsiders Wrestling for a discussion about his time in WWE as a member of SANITY, and how he still received royalties from the company even after he was removed from the group due to owning a part of the group’s trademark. Highlights from the interview are below.

His idea to introduce Gangrel into the IMPACT universe:

Completely random, but when they were doing the stuff and we found out o.V.e. was gonna be breaking up, Jake Crist and I kind of came up with this completely random storyline where you know, we’d go on this losing streak and we don’t know what’s about to go on, what are we gonna do to save our careers and we end up meeting up with Gangrel over the series of all these backstage shots and basically, we convince him to bite us and make us vampires and this was all definitely during quarantine so there’s no crowd, it was the perfect time to do it and we were trying to get them to bring in Gangrel and make us just new vampires and just like, it might have happened, it might not and then things just kind of fell through, they went a different direction and right after that is when Edge did the Brood entrance and there’s all the rumors about Gangrel trying to go to AEW and I’m sitting there like, ‘See, we told you. We had this! It was right there.’ Listen to us [Fulton laughed]. No, but it was cool.

Says he still got royalties from WWE because he was an original member of SANITY:

It’s weird when people ask because I was 50/50 [about how I felt about SAnitY continuing after I was no longer in the group] because there’s still part of me that was salty and was like, man, I earned this spot. I was working hard, I wanted to be there, I wanted to be a part of it. I mean hell, they debuted them on SmackDown in Toledo, Ohio where one, motherf*cking me was born so that kind of pissed me off too but they’re still my friends, I still want them to do well and I still had one fifth of the trademark for SAnitY so I was making all their royalty money too so it’s hard to want them to fail when they’re making you money on the side.

