IMPACT star Madman Fulton was the latest guest on the Wrestling’s Cool Podcast to discuss a time he wrestled former WWE champion Brock Lesnar when he was 16, revealing that he won a tournament in order to do so. Hear the story below.

When I was 16, I wanted to go everywhere that had anything to do with pro wrestling. I would always try to find camps with Kurt Angle or Brock Lesnar, any pro wresting to learn their names and stories. No one was really there to guide me on this journey. I signed up for a heavyweight camp in Iowa. On the last day, they had Brock in to run a practice. He ran the practice and they had a tournament, the winner of the tournament got to wrestle Brock one-on-one. I was not going to let that opportunity slip. I ended up winning the tournament and they let me have a match with Brock. I thought it was going to be a practice thing and him rolling around. No. He wrestled him. I was 16 and it wasn’t close. He wrestles that way against every opponent, he doesn’t take it easy. He wasn’t going to get embarrassed.