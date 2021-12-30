According to PW Insider, Mads Krügger has re-signed with Major League Wrestling.

Krügger, formerly known as Logan Reed, debuted for the promotion back in 2019 before rebranding himself in 2020. He has not taken a pinfall loss during that time. His last match for MLW was his victory over Bestia 666 in Mexico.

Reports surfaced earlier this year that Krügger would be pushed as the new monster heel for MLW now that former world champion, Jacob Fatu, is a babyface.

No word on the length of Krügger’s new deal. Stay tuned.