Madusa is best known for her time in WWE as Alundra Blayze as well as her run in WCW.

In an appearance on the “Going Broadway Podcast,” she pitched for the Dangerous Alliance, led by Paul Heyman, then known as Paul E. Dangerously to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

Steve Austin, Rick Rude, Bobby Eaton, Arn Anderson, and Larry Zbyszko made up the group.

“Why not?” she asked. “Why not? Paul will be in there no problem. But, Bobby Eaton, he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. Hands down. [The rest of us are] all Hall of Famers already except Paul.” Asked if the decisions would have been made yet for the 2023 class, Madusa replied that she was sure that they were as she was informed about her Hall of Famer induction in January. “I was already called for my Hall of Fame [class] by January 5th, I think?”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc