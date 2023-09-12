In a Q&A with Monthly Puroresu, Madusa (Alundra Blayze in WWE) discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall of Fame criticized the in-ring technique of Brock Lesnar as his suplexes scares her.

“It scares me every time I see Brock Lesnar try to do a suplex. I cringe every time. Brock does that… whatever he calls a German. I yell every time. I’m like, Suplex City my ass. That is no German suplex!”

Lesnar is currently on a hiatus from WWE after losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam and is expected to return in January.