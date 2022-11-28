WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on TheA2theK Wrestling Show to promote her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King.”

During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion talked about her departure from the company before she went to WCW. Here are the highlights:

Her release from WWE in 1995:

“So when that went sour, Vince was — I was always a Vince girl as far as business. And I knew it wasn’t deliberate. I knew it wasn’t deliberate. I was getting ready to go to the town, getting my bags packed, getting ready to leave and FedEx came to my door and handed me a FedEx. And I — thank God I opened it. I opened it and it was a letter. And I’m like, ‘Okay, dear Debrah, we will no longer be needing your services in the WWF. I was like, ‘What? What the hell? This is a rib, right? This is a joke.’ Nope, called the office and that’s what it was, [they] just let me go. I was still their champion.”

Why she was released:

“He wasn’t thinking right because even back then, Vince would never let their Champion go. He wasn’t in his right mind. And when I say that, it’s because I knew it wasn’t hurtful or deliberate. I think he was grasping saying, ‘How do we do this? How do we save money? What do we got to do, we got to do it quick.’ And boom, he did it. “He was going through the steroid scandal then, which was huge. He’s going through the IRS scandal, and all the you know, personal crap and you know, affair s**t. And that, you know, they needed to downsize because their door is almost closed right then. And he didn’t know what to do, so he just got rid of the women.”

Quotes via 411 Mania