WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on TheA2theK Wrestling Show to promote her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King.”

During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion talked about joining the company in 1993. Here are the highlights:

Being brought in 1993:

“Vince was very serious at the moment because it stayed dormant for a while. So he wanted to revive the women’s wrestling. But he wanted at that point, he wanted a woman that could wrestle that would change the game. He basically told me he wanted somebody athletic that looked, you know, athletic and was athletic, and could carry her own and the company itself.”

Who helped get her signed:

“If it wasn’t for Greg Valentine calling Pat Patterson and saying, ‘Hey Pat I, got a girl, she’s on the independent scene. I’ve seen her, you’ve got to check her out. She’s freaking phenomenal, she just came back from Japan and she’s ready to kick some ass. She’ll blow you know 60% of the guys’s matches out of the water, right?’ So you know, Patterson he’s like, ‘Okay, you think she’s all that? Okay, let’s check her out. So sure enough, they did their diligence and they actually, we spoke on the phone. They flew me out and then it was a perfect marriage.”

Quotes via 411 Mania