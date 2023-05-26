WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) recently joined Inside The Ropes for an in-depth interview about her prestigious pro-wrestling career.

One topic that the former multi-time women’s champion discussed was how little she got paid during her time as an active wrestler, specifically in WCW. Madusa states that while Eric Bischoff was paying nWo guys million dollar contracts she was left with about $75,000 dollars a year.

I’m like, What is going on? I was so livid. I just feel that Eric got so caught up into the nWo and bringing the big guys and they’re getting million dollar contracts, or $800, or three or $500,000, whatever, I was making $75,000. You know, I mean, my God, all of my stuff had to come out of that and pay taxes by the time you know, you bring home $20,000.

Shifting subjects, Madusa discussed the possibility of stepping into the ring for one final match, an idea she’s been pitching for quite a while. She adds that a final showdown is much more appealing to her than a full-time run.

I would never suggest ‘Hey, I need to come back for a full run and steal the spotlight from somebody’. Oh, hell no. But I probably could go for a retirement match. I mean, I feel like I still have it. But before I even thought of that, I definitely would want to get down in the ring in Natalya’s gym and roll around for a couple of months first.

In a separate interview Madusa named Charlotte Flair and current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley as potential final opponents. You can read her comments on that here.