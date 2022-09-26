WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) recently sat down with Sescoops for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on the legendary Jacqueline, and how she would love to wrestle the longtime veteran in her retirement match. Highlights from the interview are below.

How she has never wrestled Jacqueline in her career:

“Here is a woman that was basically parallel with me through my whole career. We started at the same time and we were in the same organizations at the same time sometimes. And do you realize that her and I have never wrestled each other? What the hell?”

Would love to have a retirement match with someone who knew what they were doing:

“My thought on this would be, it would have to be somebody that would be great chemistry and that could carry my ass in a way, that if I bumped my head and I didn’t know what was going on, they could carry the match.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)