WWE Hall of Famer Madusa recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, which included the former multi-time women’s champion saying she would return to the sport if she could work a part-time schedule similar to Sting or Brock Lesnar. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she would possibly return to the ring if she had a part-time schedule:

“Vince McMahon, Tony Khan, Billy Corgan, who’s the dude at Impact? Whoever that is. Yeah, I’m not going to wrestle every day but you give me a schedule like Sting or Goldberg? Or Brock? I think I’ve deserved a schedule like that. I’m only as good as myself, the promoter, the marketing, right? I’m only as good as what everybody puts in, but I have to deliver it. It’s a team effort. So who has the balls to do that with a woman legend of my era? I’m talking about my era, we always go for the women of the Attitude Era forwards.”

How WWE have continued to bring back Lita and Trish Stratus more than any other women:

“Nothing against those two, because I absolutely adore them. Let’s just get that straight, it’s not them personally. It’s just that’s the way the mentality is. I would say Attitude Era, not just those two. But those two are used the most.”

Thinks she could work well with someone who could carry the match:

“I mean, respect to all of them. But my honest thought would be, I would definitely want to have an angle with somebody that could carry the match. You know what I’m saying? I need somebody that could carry the match, I need somebody that could lead, I need somebody that would take care of my body. With all of that comes trust and that’s a heavy responsibility. So, if I’m in the ring and I fall down and bump my head and I can’t remember what the next move is, I want to make sure that this person is able to carry out the rest of the match, right? And vice-versa. There’s several people out there I feel that could do that, that I would feel very comfortable out there doing that with.”