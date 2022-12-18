WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa aka Alundra Blayze appeared on the 38th edition of the Café De René livestream to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion talked about whether Melina and Lisa Marie are worthy of the Hall Of Famer.

“So, I mean both [Melina & Lisa Marie Varon] are so well deserving [of being in the WWE Hall of Fame]. Oh my gosh, Melina has the greatest story and she had me in tears and she said watching me and wrestling and stuff that I was the reason she wanted to become a wrestler so I mean, my heart is there and Victoria, how can you not? Victoria deserves it more than anybody. She should have been in there a couple, you know, ago and Victoria is so talented. So, so talented. So, I mean I can’t [pick which one should go in-in 2023]. There’s no favorites. Can I ask you guys out there something? Why is there only one woman going in at the Hall of Fame?

There is Miss Elizabeth and there is this and this. But a lot of that has to do with legality so we don’t know. Whenever, whatever. But, it’s not that we don’t want her nor shouldn’t she. It’s just there’s still irons to work out there and I don’t — you know, we have all these men going in, why can’t we have two women go in at a time? You know how many women out there that still aren’t in there? Leilani Kai and Judy Martin, The Jumping Bomb Angels, what about Bull Nakano? What about all the women before the Attitude Era? We’re just gonna skip over because it’s old?… I don’t know. “