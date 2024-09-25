Not everyone accepted the offer to be part of the new “Mr. McMahon” docuseries on Netflix.

Controversial women’s wrestling star from Vince McMahon’s past, Madusa, formerly known as Alundra Blayze in WWE, revealed during a recent interview that she turned down an offer to be interviewed for the six-part documentary series.

Madusa, who many remember for jumping-ship from WWE to WCW during the infamous Monday Night Wars and dropping the WWE Women’s Championship belt in the trash can on live WCW television, spoke with the Paving The Way podcast about her decision not to be part of Netflix’s “Mr. McMahon” special.

“They contacted me, they wanted me in this thing so bad,” said the WWE Hall of Fame legend. “They contacted me, I don’t know, about a year ago, two years ago maybe. They were already starting this, and they were like, ‘It’ll be cool. Vince is involved. He’s doing it.’”

She continued, “I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ I’m like, ‘No.’ I almost, I’m like, okay, if Vince is doing it…but something in my gut, I’m telling you, we all have that natural instinct, and you’ve got to follow your gut because that was my money-maker in this business. I’m like, ‘Nope,’ and I’m so glad I had nothing to do with it. No. I’ll never forget, I have the conversations, they’re in emails, I have those conversations.”

