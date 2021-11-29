Madusa talked about her experience working on the NWA Empowerrr 2021 Women’s PPV show during an appearance on the Battleground podcast.

This was an all-women’s show presented by the promotion that also included some AEW stars.

“My highlight for that whole weekend was, one, being invited, and two, kind of stepping back and watching how everything worked, watching the camaraderie between everybody, having everyone want the others to succeed was really nice, and then working with each other. I love the fact that it is very different, like the old studio feel. It is so completely different from the rest. That’s what piques my interest there, so it doesn’t feel like it’s competition. Working that weekend, of course my mind was working. It was going all over like, ‘Gosh, if I was working, what I can do and help out here.’ That was in my head. I wasn’t voicing that, and sure enough, I must have been putting that out in the universe because that thing came back at me two-fold. I never expected that call at all. Now, coming back to this is going to be amazing because they want me for my creativity, writing, agenting, and some other stuff I can’t share.”

The former WWE/WCW star also stated that she will be involved with the NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view in Atlanta this Saturday night that airs on FITE TV.

“Yes, I’m working with NWA coming up in December in Atlanta. I’ll be there that whole week. I have a creative role.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription