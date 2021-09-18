WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, aka Madusa, is slated to release her autobiography in the spring of 2023.
The book will look at her life and career. The press release for it notes Madusa will also uncover “the misogynistic world of professional wrestling. Here’s an excerpt:
“It was not an easy ride in the misogynistic world of professional wrestling. The colorful villains on the screen were one thing, but the behind-the-scenes power brokers were even viler, harassing and abusing with impunity, deft in sowing distrust by pitting employees against each other, and lightning quick to cover up any scandalous behavior.”