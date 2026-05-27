In a recent revelation, D-Von Dudley shared an incredible story from the annals of wrestling history. It revolves around one of the most memorable moments in WWE history-an infamous table spot featuring the legendary Mae Young. According to D-Von, Vince McMahon himself pitched the idea as a way to turn the Dudley Boyz heel, but what happened next was far from what the higher-ups had anticipated.

“Me and Bubba both said that’s not going to work, because at that time the business had changed where the bad guys were becoming good guys and the good guys were becoming bad guys. We said that’s going to turn us baby face. He didn’t believe it, and it somewhat did. So Vince goes, I got an idea. We’re gonna put Mae Young through a table.” “Me and Bubba both said, no, that’s not gonna work. I don’t care if she’s 90 years old or 102. We put her through that table, that crowd’s gonna lose their mind. And that’s exactly what happened.”

As the story goes, Vince envisioned this outrageous spot where Mae Young, who was in her late 70s at the time, would be powerbombed through a table off the top of a cage.