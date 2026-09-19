Maika will return to STARDOM competition during the promotion’s Silver Week Tour.

STARDOM announced the complete lineups for events in Tottori on September 19, Fukuyama on September 20, Fukuoka on September 22 and Shimonoseki on September 23.

Maika is scheduled to return from her excursion to Mexico at the September 22 event in her hometown of Fukuoka. She will team with Maki Itoh and Utami Hayashishita against Hazuki, Koguma and Fuwa-chan in a six-woman tag team match.

The Fukuoka lineup also includes Future of Stardom Champion Ranna Yagami facing 5 Star Grand Prix winner Rina in a non-title singles match. Hanan and Ruaka will be on opposite sides of a six-woman tag, continuing the build toward their Wonder of Stardom Championship match.

That will be the third preview match between Hanan and Ruaka during the tour. Their first two meetings are scheduled in ten-woman tags in Tottori and Fukuyama. The championship match itself takes place on September 29, as WrestlingHeadlines previously reported.

Fuwa-chan will work all four announced events. Her tour begins alongside Hazuki and Koguma in Tottori, followed by a three-way match with Utami Hayashishita and Anne Kanaya in Fukuyama.

Source: STARDOM