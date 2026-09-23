Maika won her first STARDOM match back from a tour of Mexico on September 22, pinning Fuwa-chan in the main event of the Silver Week Tour stop in Fukuoka. She teamed with Maki Itoh and Utami Hayashishita against Fuwa-chan, Hazuki and Koguma in the six-woman match.

STARDOM’s official match report says Maika put Fuwa-chan away with a Michinoku Driver II after 14 minutes and 19 seconds. Fuwa-chan had survived Maika’s earlier lariat and shoulder tackle and later caught her with a brainbuster, but could not stop the returning wrestler’s final sequence.

The result completed the homecoming match announced before the tour. Maika, Itoh and Hayashishita spoke about the Fukuoka crowd afterward. Maika also said a flight cancellation during the approaching typhoon had made her return trip difficult, according to STARDOM’s account of their postmatch conversation.

Hazuki and Koguma’s team entered the match seeking a future shot at the Artist of Stardom Championship. STARDOM lists Thekla, Julia Hart and Skye Blue as the current titleholders, though no challenge was confirmed in the match report.

Source: STARDOM’s official September 22 Fukuoka match report.