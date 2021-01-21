AEW has announced the main event to their upcoming TNT special, Beach Break.

AEW world champion Kenny Omega will be teaming with the IMPACT tag champion Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) to take on the trio of PAC, Rey Fenix, and former world champion Jon Moxley. This bout was announced after Omega, Gallows, and Anderson attacked Fenix’s brother Penta El Cero M backstage during tonight’s Dynamite

.

UPDATED CARD FOR BEACH BREAK

-Kenny Omega/Good Brothers versus Jon Moxley/PAC/Rey Fenix

-Britt Baker versus Thunder Rosa

-Tag Team Battle Royal to determine new number one title contenders

-Wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford